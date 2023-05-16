Couple killed during hit-and-run in SE Houston; Family pleas for driver to surrender to police

The agonizing search continues for a family who are searching for the driver responsible for killing two of their loved ones.

HOUSTON – The agonizing search continues for a family who is searching for the driver responsible for killing two of their loved ones.

Family members of Tracey and Stephanie Moore spoke out on Sunday, making it clear to the driver that they need to turn themselves in or face the potential of a grieving family member tracking them down.

The couple was killed while riding a scooter in the 4000 block of the Gulf Freeway last week.

The couple, both 37 years old, had known each other since the age of 2.

“He received his stepfather’s scooter that evening. They were just a few miles from home,” said Tracey’s mother Contina Moore.

Moore also revealed her son needed the scooter to help provide for his family. “He was a very loving and caring person, he’d help anyone.”

Investigators say the maroon pick-up truck driver struck the couple, then failed to stop and help.

The family is understanding, according to their pastor, and all they truly desire is to move on from this tragedy.

“Accidents happen but you have to have moral culpability. The family needs closure,” said Pastor Dr. Stephen Missick.

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division is still investigating the case. They, along with Crime Stoppers Houston are seeking the public’s assistance.