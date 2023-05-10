Hit-and-run: Search for driver underway after man, woman fatally struck on moped in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man and woman are dead after they were fatally struck while on a moped during a hit-and-run incident in southeast Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened on the Gulf Freeway outbound over Cullen Boulevard at around 12:11 a.m.

According to HPD, the man and woman were riding on the Gulf Freeway when they were struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Multiple vehicles then struck the two victims after the initial crash. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second crash involving a maroon Tahoe occurred as emergency crews were arriving where the crash took place. The driver of the Tahoe, who HPD said was believed to be impaired, and the passenger fled but were located by officers and taken into custody.

One person was transported to the hospital in the second crash.

Officers said they are looking for a vehicle with major front-end damage that could’ve been involved in the first crash.