Local News

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Rizzo, the cuddly pup who got a second chance

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

If you are looking to grow your family, you should think about adopting Rizzo.

She is a sweet and cuddly pup, but she has not always been showered with love. Unfortunately, Rizzo came from a cruelty case, and she was severely underweight when she made it to the Houston Humane Society.

She has received training and help, and she is now more open toward people. She is very adventurous and would love to show her new family how she can sit and shake to receive some treats. The behavior team will need to approve her application.

If you’re interested in welcoming Rizzo into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-Up: Ratatouille

Ratouille’s puppy dog eyes helped him find a new home. His parents loved how sweet he was, and they’re excited to love him furever.

Ratatouille has a new home! (Houston Humane Society)

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

