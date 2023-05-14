KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Rizzo, the cuddly pup who got a second chance

If you are looking to grow your family, you should think about adopting Rizzo.

HOUSTON – If you are looking to grow your family, you should think about adopting Rizzo.

She is a sweet and cuddly pup, but she has not always been showered with love. Unfortunately, Rizzo came from a cruelty case, and she was severely underweight when she made it to the Houston Humane Society.

She has received training and help, and she is now more open toward people. She is very adventurous and would love to show her new family how she can sit and shake to receive some treats. The behavior team will need to approve her application.

If you’re interested in welcoming Rizzo into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-Up: Ratatouille

Ratouille’s puppy dog eyes helped him find a new home. His parents loved how sweet he was, and they’re excited to love him furever.