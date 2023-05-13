Woman dies after jumping out of boyfriend’s vehicle following argument on North Freeway

Investigation underway after a woman was struck and killed following an argument with her boyfriend on the North Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman is dead after she jumped out of a vehicle following an argument with her boyfriend on I-45 North Freeway near Greens Road, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

According to deputies, the couple, believed to be in their 30s, were in a black-colored truck when they both began arguing.

Shortly after that, the girlfriend opened her passenger door and jumped out of the vehicle.

That was when, deputies said, the girlfriend was hit by an oncoming truck, and possibly a second vehicle. She died at the scene.

The boyfriend pulled over after the woman was hit. Deputies have questioned him as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.