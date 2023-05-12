Teen arrested, charged after shooting Good Samaritan apparently trying to stop robbery in Spring Branch

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a fifth suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Spring Branch.

The suspect, Isaiah Medrano, 18, is charged with capital murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is currently in custody at the Hardin County Jail.

Four other suspects - Arnez Markel Semien, 19; Jonathan Lopez, 17; Andres Lara, 19; and Daniel Medrano, 20 - are also charged with capital murder.

Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting in a strip center parking lot located at 7550 Long Point Rd. and found the victim, identified as 43-year-old Joel Villarreal, unresponsive and lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Villarreal to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the suspects were involved in an armed robbery in the strip center and Villarreal may have attempted to stop them from fleeing.

Lara and Daniel Medrano were arrested on April 6. Semien and Lopez were taken into custody on April 27.

Isaiah Medrano was arrested in Beaumont, Texas, on May 11, by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. He will eventually be transported to the Harris County Jail.