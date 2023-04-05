Recognize him? Houston police searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Spring Branch shooting

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a person of interest who is wanted for questioning regarding the deadly shooting of a man in Spring Branch last month.

On Tuesday, March 28, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a strip center parking lot located at 7550 Long Point Road around 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said an unknown suspect was involved in an armed robbery in the strip center and the 43-year-old victim may have been trying to stop the suspects from fleeing when he was shot to death.

The person of interest, who was caught on surveillance video, is described as a Hispanic man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He has not been charged.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the person of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.