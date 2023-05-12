Surveillance video released: Suspects wanted for stabbing, killing man in east Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man found in an empty lot in east Houston last Thursday.

The suspects are described by police as three young males. Two of them were wearing black hoodies, one of them wore black pants, another wore white pants and a third wore white or gray shorts.

RELATED: Man found stabbed to death at empty lot in east Houston

Witnesses called HPD patrol officers for assistance from Houston Fire Department personnel regarding an unresponsive man found lying in a parking lot at 1320 Federal Rd. at around 2:40 a.m.

See the surveillance video from HPD:

HFD arrived and pronounced the victim, identified as 34-year-old Sean Martinez, dead from an apparent stab wound.

Evidence from the scene revealed Martinez had been attacked by three suspects who then fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.