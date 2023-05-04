Man found stabbed to death at empty lot in east Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death at an empty lot in east Houston early Thursday.

Sgt. M. Wilson said officers received a “meet the firefighter” call in the 1300 block of Federal Road after witnesses found a man who appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted CPR on the man. He was later pronounced dead.

Police do not know what led to the stabbing. There is no information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.