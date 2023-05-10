Porsche driver accused of fatally hitting man violated bond after reportedly tampering with alcohol monitoring system

HOUSTON – The woman accused of hitting and killing a man who was walking on a sidewalk in Montrose has apparently already violated her bond, according to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office.

Kristina Chambers, 32, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

According to the violation report, the device Chambers was required to wear detected tampering less than a week ago. It also reportedly detected alcohol use although that couldn’t be confirmed because of the alleged tampering.

“The defendant was ordered to obtain a SCRAM device and to refrain from alcohol consumption and not tampering with the device. The defendant’s SCRAM device has reported one tamper event. The confirmed tamper event occurred on 5/3/2023 at 6:52 a.m. Alcohol was also detected during this time frame. Alcohol can not be confirmed as consumption during this tamper event,” the details of the violation read.

Court documents say Chambers’ blood alcohol content level was four times the legal limit when she hit and killed 33-year-old Joseph McMullin.

McMullin was walking along Westheimer Road near Voodoo Doughnuts while on a first date.

Police said Chambers was driving a Porsche and speeds were believed to have reached around 100 miles before the crash.

