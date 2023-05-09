83-year-old Pasadena man with dementia reported missing

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an 83-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video showed Alfred Rodriguez in the 3900 block of Patras at approximately 1:50 a.m., police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue shorts, and no shoes.

According to Pasadena police, Rodriguez has been diagnosed with dementia and it is possible that he will not respond to his name when called.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to call (713) 477-1221.