1 killed after tree falls on vehicle as storms move through Spring area

1 killed after tree falls on vehicle during storm near Spring

SPRING, Texas – A person was reportedly killed after a tree fell on their vehicle near the Spring area on Monday evening.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman, the deadly incident took place at East Cypresswood and Whitewood.

Herman’s office says this situation took place as a storm was blowing through the Greater Houston area.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area.