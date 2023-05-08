Witnesses describe awful moments during Allen outlet mall shooting

ALLEN, Texas – ALLEN, Texas — Survivors described a harrowing scene of the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, in which a gunman killed eight people Saturday night at Allen Premium Outlets.
Suspect in Allen outlet mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
Police killed the suspect, whom they identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33.
Garcia had a tactical vest and was armed with a rifle of some kind, as well as a handgun, a senior law enforcement official said. More weapons and ammunition were found in his car, the official said.
To read more on NBC News, click here.