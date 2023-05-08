Judge in Santa Fe High School mass shooting trial disqualified after reports of his prior connection to the case

SANTA FE, Texas – A defense motion to have Judge Jeth Jones disqualified from handling the Santa Fe mass shooting case was granted Monday afternoon, according to court documents.

Last month, attorneys for the charged Santa Fe gunman, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, filed a motion to have Jones disqualified on the grounds that he had a prior connection to the case which prohibits him from presiding over the matter.

Defense attorneys argued that before Jones became a judge, he was law partners with an attorney who met with the accused shooter the day of the shooting. While that attorney, who is also now a judge, did not take the case, defense attorneys argued it was still enough of a connection to create a potential conflict for Jones.

“We’re pleased with Judge Brown’s ruling granting our Motion to Disqualify Judge Jones. Our foremost duty is to protect Mr. Pagourtzis’s constitutional right to a fair trial, should he ever be restored to competency, and today’s ruling will help us do that. Nobody is pleased with how long this case is taking, but even worse than a long case would be having to try it twice because a disqualified judge presided over it,” defense attorney Nick Poehl wrote in a statement to KPRC 2.

Family members received a notification from the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office stating that Judge Lonnie Cox will now preside over the case going forward. Family members sent a copy of that notification to KPRC 2.

“This afternoon, Judge Brown signed an order granting the Defendant’s Motion to Disqualify Judge Jones. She has assigned the case to Judge Lonnie Cox, in the 56th District Court. We’re disappointed to lose Judge Jones, but we believe that Judge Cox will handle the case fairly and efficiently. He is known for making decisive rulings that are fair to all parties, and he has for many years maintained the lowest docket caseload in Galveston County,” the notification from District Attorney Jack Roady read.

Defense attorneys told KPRC 2 they are pleased with the ruling.

Pagourtzis is charged with killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School in 2018.

Since the shooting, Pagourtzis has remained incompetent to stand trial multiple times from 2019 to 2023, according to court documents. He was sent to North Texas State Hospital, where doctors have been attempting to restore his competency.

