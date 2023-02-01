Santa Fe gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis remains incompetent to stand trial, Galveston County DA’s office says

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, Dimitrios Pagourtzis is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies into a courtroom at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas. Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis attorneys, says Pagourtzis, charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year, has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts. Poehl said Monday, Nov. 4 a formal court order declaring him incompetent was expected later this week. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File)

SANTA FE, Texas – Officials with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office tell KPRC 2 Investigates Dimitrios Pagourtzis remains incompetent to stand trial.

The judge presiding over the case will sign an order keeping Pagourtzis hospitalized for another period of up to 12 months.

“The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial. They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done,” wrote Galveston County District Attorney, Jack Roady.

Pagourtzis was first ruled incompetent in 2019, 18 months after he was charged with murdering eight students, two educators and wounding several others, including a Santa Fe ISD police officer, during his rampage at Santa Fe High school.

Since that time, doctors at North Texas State Hospital have been unable to restore Pagourtzis’ competency. This is the fifth time the court has extended Pagourtzis commitment to a mental health hospital.

“We are not surprised, but nevertheless, disappointed that our client remains incompetent to stand trial. It is difficult to see a path forward when the prospects for his restoration steadily diminish the longer he remains incompetent. Our prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy and we continue to hope for an eventual resolution to this matter,” wrote Nick Poehl, Pagourtzis’ defense attorney.

Until his competency is restored, Pagourtzis cannot stand trial.

This is a developing story and KPRC 2 will post additional details as they become available throughout the day.

