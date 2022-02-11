Accused Santa Fe shooter trial delayed for up to 1 more year, Galveston County DA’s office says

HOUSTON – Accused Santa Fe school shooting gunman, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is still not competent to stand trial, KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold reports, citing the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

Pagourtzis will remain in a state hospital for up to another year.

Pagourtzis, 21, was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a peace officer, but was ruled incompetent to stand trial in October 2019.

Pagourtzis attorney, Nick Poehl, shared this statement with KPRC 2 following the announcement Friday: “While we aren’t surprised by this development, we are disappointed that we remain in a place where the case cannot move forward towards resolution. It’s disappointing for all parties involved, but especially for the victims and their families, who are still waiting for closure on this case, and even for basic information about it. We remain hopeful that the case will be resolved at some point in the future, whether that involves trial, or a civil commitment proceeding which feels increasingly inevitable.”

Pagourtzis was also charged in federal court over the shootings, but the details of the government’s case are sealed. While he is considered an adult under Texas law, since he was 17 at the time of the shootings, he is considered a juvenile in federal court, therefore his records remain sealed in that venue.

Also, his age at the time of the murders prevents Pagourtzis from being given the death penalty or a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Arnold reported in January that the wait for family members has dragged on for nearly four years.

