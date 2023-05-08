76º

Foul play suspected after body discovered in N. Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a person’s body was discovered in north Harris County Sunday.

The body was found at Imperial Valley and Parramatta Lane, near the North Freeway and FM 1960.

According to the sheriff, foul play is suspected in the incident. Investigators are en route to the scene.

