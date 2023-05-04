Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers, turning gun on himself following chase in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he opened fire on officers and then shot himself following a chase in north Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force was conducting operations related to drug charges near the 16000 block of North Freeway at around 10 p.m.

Units witnessed a vehicle fleeing from the area and attempted to stop it. The suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, HPD said.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at the officers. Police said no one was injured.

The officers then deployed spike strips, which deflated two of the suspect’s tires. The man eventually came to a stop in the 4500 block of North Shepherd.

Police said when they exited their vehicles, they heard a gunshot. Officers gave verbal commands but said they didn’t get a response back. When police approached the vehicle, they found the suspect unresponsive, HPD said. Emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department pronounced the man, who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.