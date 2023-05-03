84º

Truck hauling pallets crashes, blocks multiple lanes on US 90A at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Truck crash blocks multiple lanes blocked on US 90A at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County (TxDOT Houston)

HOUSTON – A truck hauling pallets crashed and blocked multiple lanes on US 90A westbound at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County Wednesday, TxDOT said.

Crews are at the scene. The clean-up is expected to take multiple hours.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route.

