Truck hauling pallets crashes, blocks multiple lanes on US 90A at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County

Truck crash blocks multiple lanes blocked on US 90A at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON – A truck hauling pallets crashed and blocked multiple lanes on US 90A westbound at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County Wednesday, TxDOT said.

Crews are at the scene. The clean-up is expected to take multiple hours.

FORT BEND COUNTY: Multiple lanes blocked on US 90A westbound at FM 1952 due to heavy truck crash. TxDOT crews on scene. Clean up expected to take multiple hours. pic.twitter.com/EK7YqPwUkC — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 3, 2023

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route.