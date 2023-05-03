83º

Mayor Turner declares April 2 ‘Khambrel Marshall Day’ in Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: local, community, houston, news, texas
City of Houston proclaims May 2 'Khambrel Marshall Day' after KPRC 2's anchor

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall was honored Tuesday and received a proclamation that declared April 2 as “Khambrel Marshall Day” in the city of Houston.

Khambrel attended the Pillars of Strength Luncheon, an event to call attention to “Family Houston,” an organization that helps Houstonians by providing counselors, financial and employment coaches and community support specialists, according to its website.

Khambrel was honored, alongside his wife Debbie.

Congratulations to him!

