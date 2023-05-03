Mayor Turner declares April 2 ‘Khambrel Marshall Day’ in Houston

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall was honored Tuesday and received a proclamation that declared April 2 as “Khambrel Marshall Day” in the city of Houston.

Khambrel attended the Pillars of Strength Luncheon, an event to call attention to “Family Houston,” an organization that helps Houstonians by providing counselors, financial and employment coaches and community support specialists, according to its website.

READ: 70 things to know about Khambrel Marshall as we celebrate his 70th birthday

Khambrel was honored, alongside his wife Debbie.

Congratulations to him!

Click here to learn more about Khambrel.

READ: May 2 is Megan Thee Stallion Day in the city of Houston