Man set up, robbed at gunpoint in front of SW Houston home after trying to sell iPad on app

Suspects set man up, rob him at gunpoint after he posts ad to sell iPad on app

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects responsible for setting up and robbing a man at gunpoint while he tried to sell his iPad in southwest Houston.

It happened on March 12 in front of a home located in the 4700 block of Ridgeton Drive.

According to HPD, the victim agreed to meet with a man who said his name was “Joshua” at around 12 p.m. after posting an ad on an app. The victim said when they both were in front of the residence, another unknown male exited the front passenger seat of a white Jeep SUV with a rifle and approached him. The suspect then pointed the rifle at the victim while demanding his iPad. Once the suspect had the iPad, both men got back into the white Jeep and fled the scene.

Police said the license plate on the Jeep was stolen and did not belong on the vehicle.

Officers described the suspects as follows:

Suspect #1: “Joshua” was between 20-25 years old with a slim build and braids.

Suspect #2: Man between 20-25 years old with a slim build and was wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.