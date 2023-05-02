11 passengers hospitalized after 2 METRO buses crash in Memorial City

HOUSTON – Eleven people have been transported to the hospital after two METRO buses crashed in the Memorial City area Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

METRO police and the Houston Police Department responded to the crash at 799 Gessner Road at Perthshire Road around 3:50 p.m.

Police said one of the buses, which was a shuttle bus carrying METRO employees, rear-ended another METRO bus.

A total of 11 people were transported to a nearby emergency room in stable condition.

Update for the MVA at 799 Gessner. @HoustonFire has transported 11 patients to nearby emergency rooms. No injuries appear to be life threatening. Please continue to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/Iy3N6kkABy — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 2, 2023

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.