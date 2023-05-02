76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

11 passengers hospitalized after 2 METRO buses crash in Memorial City

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Bus crash, METRO, HPD, Houston, Memorial City
METRO bus crash (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Eleven people have been transported to the hospital after two METRO buses crashed in the Memorial City area Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

METRO police and the Houston Police Department responded to the crash at 799 Gessner Road at Perthshire Road around 3:50 p.m.

Police said one of the buses, which was a shuttle bus carrying METRO employees, rear-ended another METRO bus.

A total of 11 people were transported to a nearby emergency room in stable condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email