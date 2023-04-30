66º

LIVE

Local News

U.S. 59 southbound lanes closed near Sugar Creek Boulevard after 2 men die in wrong-way crash

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sugar Land, Crash, Traffic Alert
Police lights at a crime scene.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – U.S. 59′s southbound lanes are closed after two men died in a wrong-way crash Sunday morning, according to the city of Sugar Land. The highway closure is near Sugar Creek Boulevard.

The Sugar Land Police Department was called around 4 a.m. after it was told a Tacoma was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59.

Authorities said the Tacoma crashed into a Silverado that was traveling southbound on U.S. 59 over U.S. Highway 90A.

Two men, who were in the Tacoma, died at the scene. A man and three children were in the Silverado. The kids were between 12 and 15-years-old.

The man and his child were flown to a local hospital and are expected to survive, the city said.

A second child was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes are still closed while law enforcement investigate the wreck, and authorities do not know how long the closure will last.

Police need to contact the family of the men before their names are released.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email