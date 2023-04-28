‘Lotta Cash Desto’ update: Second suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting of popular Memphis rapper

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a popular Memphis rapper

HOUSTON – A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting of the popular Memphis rapper, 25-year-old Destinee Govan, better known as “Lotta Cash Desto.”

Jeremyah Smith, 19, has been charged with murder. He is the second suspect charged in the deadly shooting. The other suspect, 24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams, was arrested when the shooting happened last year.

On Sept. 24, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue near Chimney Rock Road around 2:40 a.m.

RELATED: Woman killed, 2 others injured after shooting in west Houston, police say

Police said Govan, who was driving a silver Porsche SUV, and her passenger were at a stoplight at the intersection of Richmond and Chimney Rock when they stopped behind a four-door vehicle.

At some point, authorities said Williams and Smith got out of their vehicle and fired shots at Govan and her passenger.

Govan was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desto’; suspect charged

Williams was later found in a parking lot across the street from where Govan was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital and then later charged for his alleged role in the shooting.

Police initially said the motive could have been robbery or road rage, and the vehicle was fired upon from multiple sides. The exact motive of the shooting is still unclear.

Smith was charged in March and was arrested in Alexandria, Louisiana, and extradited back to Texas on Friday, April 21.

Govan was signed to Lil Uzi Vert’s label. The two released a song, “Lunchroom,” in August.