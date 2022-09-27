Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desoto’; suspect charged

Investigation underway after one woman was killed, two others were injured after a shooting near Galleria area, according to police

HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desoto.”

Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has been charged with murder in her death, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened around 2:39 a.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue near Chimney Rock Road.

Police said Govan, who was driving a silver Porsche SUV, and her passenger were at a stoplight at the intersection of Richmond and Chimney Rock when they stopped behind a four-door vehicle.

At some point, Williams and another man got out of the vehicle and allegedly fired gunshots at the women.

Govan died at the scene. Her passenger was taken to an area hospital where she was treated.

Police initially said the motive could have been robbery or road rage, and the vehicle was fired upon from multiple sides.

Further evidence determined that Williams was linked to the shooting, investigators said. He remains in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police are still looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Govan was a rapper from Memphis signed to Lil Uzi Vert’s label. The two released a song, “Lunchroom,” in August.

Lil Uzi posted a tweet expressing shock over his artist’s death.

Photos on Desoto’s social media pages show her with lots of cash and jewelry, even posting pictures with famed Houston jeweler Johnny Dang, who makes custom pieces for many elite artists in the entertainment scene. Desoto is the latest of many hip hop artists recently killed due to gun violence.