Woman killed, 2 others injured after shooting in west Houston, police say

Investigation underway after one woman was killed, two others were injured after a shooting near Galleria area, according to police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed, and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in west Houston early Saturday, Houston police said.

According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue near Chimney Rock Road.

When officers arrived, Martin said two women were driving westbound on Richmond when a vehicle pulled in front of them and, at some point, gunshots were fired.

One of the women, who was the driver, died at the scene, police said. The passenger, who was shot in the leg, was transported to an area hospital.

A man, who was not in the car, approached the scene and was later hit by the gunfire. Police said their injuries are unclear at this time.

Police do not have a description of the possible suspects involved.

Assistant Chief Martin said the motive is not clear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.