12 residents removed, 5 hospitalized after boarding home found in unsafe living conditions by Harris County officials

A dozen residents, some suffering serious medical issues, were removed from a boarding home Thursday due to unsafe living conditions, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Harris County revoked the permit for the boarding home located in the 4600 Block of Gaston and, with the help of other agencies, the residents were relocated to various locations.

Of the 12, five had to be hospitalized, three were transferred to hospice care facilities, and the remaining four were released to family care.

Upon inspection, officials discovered that the boarding home had been approved to house up to seven people but was exceeding its capacity. There were several safety hazards, including open and exposed electrical wiring and bedridden occupants who required a higher level of care than what a boarding home is allowed to provide.

Photo courtesy: Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (KPRC)

To minimize the risk of fire, HCFMO requested CenterPoint to disconnect power service to the home.

“As a part of our mission, fire, and life safety is of utmost importance, and providing appropriate care and support to those in need is our top priority,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. “Protecting our most vulnerable populations is a community effort, and we are incredibly thankful for the complaint made by a concerned county resident. We would also like to extend our appreciation to our community partners at Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Service District 1, SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC), and Texas Adult Protective Services for their assistance in this matter.”

RELATED: Nine people found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in unpermitted boarding home in Crosby, officials say

Photo courtesy: Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (KPRC)

The regulations for boarding homes serve to safeguard the health, safety, and general welfare of residents from potential abuse, neglect, exploitation, and fraud. These homes are locally regulated, and to comply with regulations, they must receive fire and life safety inspections annually to renew permits.

The boarding home in question obtained its permit in July 2022. An investigation into its operation is still ongoing.

To learn more about boarding homes and what to look out for, please visit the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office boarding home webpage. Anyone who encounters any unsafe or unlicensed boarding homes or care facilities, is urged to report them via email to fmosupoort@fmo.hctx.net.