Nine people found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in unpermitted boarding home in Crosby, officials say

An unpermitted boarding home was closed down Friday morning and nine residents were transported to a hospital for observation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. According to information released by the agencies involved, the unpermitted boarding home had apparent mold, torn walls, clutter, locked doors, and a bed bug infestation. KPRC 2's Deven Clarke has more.

An unpermitted boarding home was closed down Friday morning and nine residents were transported to a hospital for observation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was also involved in shutting down the residence in the 500 block of Cypress Ave. in Crosby. Conditions in the home were described as ‘deplorable’.

According to information released by the agencies involved, the unpermitted boarding home had apparent mold, torn walls, clutter, locked doors, and a bed bug infestation.

Nine residents were taken to Memorial Hermann Northeast for observation. HCFMO is seeking a temporary restraining order to ban the location from continuing to operate as a boarding home. Charges are pending.

Neighbors said they’d routinely see ambulances outside of the home, but had no idea how many people were living inside, or that it was illegal.

Harris County officials say they rely on residents to report abuse when they see signs of a bad boarding home operator on their block. Residents who suspect an unsafe boarding home is operating near them are urged to report it to fmosupport@fmo.hctx.net.

Ad

A list of permitted boarding homes in unincorporated Harris County can be found on the Fire Marshal’s website.