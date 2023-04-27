See inside Carnival Jubilee, the new ship that sets sail from Galveston later this year

GALVESTON, Texas – Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Jubilee first sails from Galveston in December.

It will operate from Galveston year-round with Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream and offer week-long Western Caribbean cruises.

Beginning Dec. 23, Carnival Jubilee will offer seven-day Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.

The cruise line’s third Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee will share features from her sister ships, Mardi Gras, sailing from Port Canaveral since mid-2021, and Carnival Celebration, based in Miami since 2022. Highlights onboard include a roller coaster, expanded dining options, and a three-deck atrium on the starboard side of the ship that overlooks the ocean and converts to an entertainment venue at night.

The ship will have six entertainment zones, two of which will be brand-new concepts. Here’s what we know about the immersive ocean-themed experiences dubbed Currents and The Shores:

Currents, encompassing two decks is described in a press release as “an awe-inspiring, immersive and transformative space that takes guests below the waves with a playful vibe featuring innovative technology, new and exciting bar and dining venues and live music.”

Rendering of the Currents zone of Carnival Jubilee (Carnival Cruise Line)

“When guests step into Currents, they will be transported to mesmerizing underwater worlds, both realistic and fantastical, in a beautiful space that changes from day to night and throughout the cruise,” a release reads. “The portals to the sea comprise six huge LED windows which, along with a massive wave-shaped LED ceiling, theatrical show lighting and captivating sound design will create a variety of immersive environments for guests to enjoy as they try new, unique cocktails and flavorful dishes.”

Venues within Currents include (descriptions provided by Carnival):

Inks, Ph.D – Eight octopus arms will adorn this fun bar, inspired by the cleverest of sea creatures. Unique ocean-themed drinks such as color-changing cocktails, jellyfish and layered shots and playful items featuring sea foam, boba pearls and unique garnishes will be served here. Dr.Inks’ fun and quirky personality is at the center of this experience and comes to life through her musings on the menu and her favorite books, journals and fountain pens on display.

Rendering of Inks, Ph.D on Carnival Jubilee (Carnival Cruise Line)

The Golden Mermaid – This lounge is home to a mysterious golden mermaid who swims to the depths of the oceans to find long-lost treasures of ancient civilizations and uncovers secret cocktail recipes. Cocktails inspired by precious gemstones and metals are made with edible glitter, as well as drinks presented in pretty glassware and adorned with graceful garnishes for an elevated experience.

Rendering of The Golden Mermaid on Carnival Jubilee (Carnival Cruise Line)

Emeril’s Bistro 717 – The line’s chief culinary officer, chef and restauranteur Emeril Lagasse, brings creole cuisine, an expansive seafood selection and expanded raw bar created in his unique style. Named after Carnival Jubilee’s hull number at Meyer Werft in Germany, Emeril’s Bistro 717 will serve a breakfast with dishes such as shrimp and grits, poached eggs and fixings and sweet beignets. Guests will also enjoy lunch and dinner with seafood creations such as creole boiled shrimp, fresh oysters, stone crab (seasonally) and lobster, as well as authentic Louisiana cuisine featuring Emeril’s signature jambalaya, New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp and duck and sausage gumbo.

The other brand-new concept, The Shores, takes its inspiration from piers, boardwalks and beaches. In this zone, guests will stroll along the boardwalk alongside colorful designs, including a Ferris wheel-inspired ceiling feature, and casual seating areas, both inside and outside. Guests can enjoy a fresh hot pizza at Coastal Slice or try a tasty sandwich or hot dog at Beach Buns. Additional venues in The Shores include Marina Bar, Rudi’s Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano.

Rendering of the staircase that connects the Shores and Currents zones of Carnival Jubilee (Carnival Cruise Line)

The Shores zone on Carnival Jubilee (Carnival Cruise Line)

The Shores zone on Carnival Jubilee (Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Jubilee’s other four entertainment zones are like her sisters. They include:

Grand Central – This area of the ship spans Deck 6, 7 and 8. During the day, it’s a space for guests to enjoy a drink from the JavaBlue Café, or one of the area’s bars as they take in breathtaking ocean views. At night, the zone transforms as movable LED screens and a stage create an entertainment space. Grand Central offerings also include Piano Bar 88, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Cloud 9 Fitness Center, Cherry on Top, Bonsai Sushi and Teppanyaki, a variety of shopping venues, as well as a casino and theater.

The Ultimate Playground – BOLT, dubbed “the Ultimate Sea Coaster,” is the centerpiece of the ship’s top deck and features all-electric, motorcycle-like vehicles that race along an 800-foot-long track, 187 feet above the sea achieving speeds of up to 40 mph. BOLT will soar above other popular attractions, including WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare featuring a mini-golf course, full-court basketball and a ropes course.

Summer Landing – This area is home to Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, which offers smoked-cuisine developed by celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri and an assortment of Carnival’s ParchedPig craft beers from the onboard brewery. Other venues in this zone include the Heroes Tribute Lounge, honoring military personnel, and The Patio – which features a pool and whirlpools – and The Watering Hole poolside bar.

Lido – The poolside zone is home to the Carnival Seaside Theater, two-story RedFrog Tiki Bar, BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint. Guests will also fin Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, Seafood Shack, Street Eats, Lido Marketplace, Circle C, Club 02 and The Warehouse Arcade on this level.

In 2024, Carnival will increase its deployment in Galveston to four ships when Carnival Miracle begins operating a new series of longer cruises from the port.

For more details about Carnival Jubilee, go to www.carnival.com/MeetCarnivalJubilee.

