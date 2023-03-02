Carnival Cruise Line adding another ship to its Galveston lineup: What we know so far about its vacation options out of Texas port

GALVESTON, Texas – Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday that it is expanding its offerings in Galveston, by bringing a fourth ship, Carnival Miracle, to the port that will offer sailings of nine-, 10-, 11- and 12 days beginning in the fall of 2024 through spring 2025.

“We have always offered a great variety of cruises from Galveston, but by adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in Galveston and sailing these longer itineraries, we are giving our guests great new choices, especially for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Galveston is one of our top homeports, and with the arrival of Carnival Jubilee and the new Carnival Miracle itineraries, it will only grow in popularity with our guests.”

Carnival Miracle will reposition from San Francisco to Galveston on Oct. 1, 2024, and operate a Carnival Journeys voyage that visits Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia; and a Panama Canal transit.

Once in Galveston, Carnival Miracle will offer a series of 19 cruises beginning on Oct. 16, 2024. A sampling of some of the new itineraries now open for sale include:

Nine-Day Exotic Western Caribbean Sailing departs Oct. 16, 2024, with stops in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

10-Day Panama Canal Sailing departs Nov. 15, 2024, featuring stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama (and tours of the Panama Canal); and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

11-Day Exotic Caribbean Sailing departs Nov. 25, 2024, with visits to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove; Grand Turk; Princess Cays and Nassau, The Bahamas.

12-Day Carnival Journeys Southern Caribbean Sailing departs Jan. 26, 2025, and visits Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Aruba; Bonaire; Curacao; Cozumel, Mexico.

Full details on Carnival Miracle’s new sailings from Galveston can be found here.

Carnival said the 2,200-guest Carnival Miracle recently completed a dry dock where Carnival’s new red, white and blue livery was added to the ship’s hull. Carnival Miracle features many of the venues of the cruise line, from Guy’s Burger Joint to the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, as well as WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Carnival said Carnival Miracle will further diversify Carnival’s deployment from Galveston, joining Carnival Breeze, which offers four- and five-day cruises; Carnival Dream, which sails mostly six- and eight-day cruises, and the new Excel-Class Carnival Jubilee featuring a rollercoaster, which arrives this December to begin week-long Western Caribbean sailings.