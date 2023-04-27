Texans prospects chat ahead of Thursday night's NFL Draft

On Wednesday at the NFL Draft in Kansas City, a group of the top draft prospects joined with kids at Central High School in KC for a Play 60 event and community service project.

The group included three potential draftees for the Houston Texans at the #2 spot, quarterbacks Will Levis and C.J. Stroud, and defensive end Will Anderson.

Ohio State star Stroud talked about his belief that he’s the best quarterback in the draft.

Levis told KPRC 2 that the Texans would be drafting a hard worker and leader, while Will Anderson was glad to catch up with Alabama alum, head coach DeMeco Ryans and believes that he’s a fit for the Texans’ defense.