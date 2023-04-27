75º

Texans fans are set to gather for star-studded NFL Draft party in Houston TONIGHT!

KPRC 2′s Sports Director Randy McIlvoy will hang out with fans at Miller Outdoor Theatre as the Houston Texans prepare their picks.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

KPRC 2 Sports

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 18: A fan cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato, 2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston fans are gearing up to welcome the newest additions to the Texans’ team this week!

On Thursday, the Texans will have the first-round NFL Draft pick as they attempt to stack their team ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Fans will gather at the Miller Outdoor Theatre on April 27 to enjoy a Draft Party presented by Modelo.

Several Houston artists are expected to perform such as Slim Thug, and DJ Vanilla Trill.

Paul Wall and Bun B are also expected to make guest appearances.

KPRC 2′s Sports Director Randy McIlvoy will also be at the Draft Party.

