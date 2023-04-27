Texans fans are set to gather for star-studded NFL Draft party in Houston TONIGHT!

HOUSTON – Houston fans are gearing up to welcome the newest additions to the Texans’ team this week!
On Thursday, the Texans will have the first-round NFL Draft pick as they attempt to stack their team ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
Fans will gather at the Miller Outdoor Theatre on April 27 to enjoy a Draft Party presented by Modelo.
Several Houston artists are expected to perform such as Slim Thug, and DJ Vanilla Trill.
Paul Wall and Bun B are also expected to make guest appearances.
KPRC 2′s Sports Director Randy McIlvoy will also be at the Draft Party.
Now that's an H-Town Party 🎶🤘 pic.twitter.com/zJop4l2VtM— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 25, 2023