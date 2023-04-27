Help find Houston’s missing: Harris County officials unite in effort to locate the area’s missing people

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and local agencies united with the community Tuesday in an effort to locate missing people.

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and local agencies united with the community Tuesday in an effort to locate missing people.

A news conference at the Harris County Cemetery was a prelude to the annual “Missing in Harris County Day” event on Saturday, April 29, in Houston.

As of April 12, 2023, officials said there are 472 unidentified people buried in the two indigent cemeteries serving Harris County, including the Crosby Cemetery. The event is an opportunity for the public to learn how to keep those numbers from growing.

Saturday’s event will provide a chance for everyone who has a missing loved one to file a missing person report and submit their DNA to help solve their case.

If you are searching for a missing loved one, you can bring the following to Saturday’s event:

Your photo ID

Photos of the missing person: Helpful photos will include the person photographed with any identifying features, such as tattoos or birthmarks, or personal items, such as favorite earrings.

Two of the missing person’s closely related family members from the mother’s side (if possible) for the voluntary submission of DNA

X-rays, dental or medical records, police reports, or other identifying documents that can be scanned and placed on file

Families and friends are welcome to wear memorial t-shirts and bring posters or any literature to display and commemorate their missing loved one (any literature or photos left behind will not be returned).

You can download and complete the Missing Person Comprehensive Case Form to bring to Missing in Harris County Day. This will save you time as you move from station to station to ensure all partners have the correct information.

For more information, go to https://centerforthemissing.org/missing-in-harris-county-day/.