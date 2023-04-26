Man seen on surveillance video arrested, charged after deadly shooting in east Downtown

The suspect, Erick L. Aguirre, 29, is charged with murder in the 232nd State District Court.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in east Downtown earlier this month.

Erick Aguirre, 29, has been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 46-year-old Elliot Nix to death.

On April 11, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Chartres Street around 7:55 p.m. and found Nix shot.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Nix to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to investigators, Nix and Aguirre got into an argument and Aguirre pulled out a gun and shot Nix before fleeing in a 2015-2019 pearl white Cadillac CTS or ATS.

Surveillance photos of a male and female person of interest wanted for questioning in the shooting were released to the public on April 12.

Aguirre was identified as the suspect and arrested in Aransas County on April 25.

Officers said the woman who was wanted for questioning voluntarily spoke with detectives and was released with no charges filed.