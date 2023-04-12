Surveillance photos released of man, woman wanted for questioning in connection to deadly shooting in East Downtown

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man and woman who are wanted for questioning regarding a deadly shooting in East Downtown.

On Tuesday, around 7:55 p.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Chartres Street and found a man shot.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

According to investigators, the victim and an unknown suspect got into an argument that eventually led to a shooting. After the shooting, police said the suspect fled the scene in a 2015-2019 pearl white, Cadillac CTS or ATS.

The man who is wanted for questioning is described as a Hispanic male, believed to be in his 30s, with facial hair and arm tattoos. The woman is described as a Hispanic female, also believed to be in her 30s, with brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information on the identities and/or whereabouts of the persons of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.