14-year-old abandoned by friends after he was shot in neck in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck inside his friend’s vehicle and then abandoned in southeast Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers received reports about a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Place Boulevard near Detroit Street at around 1:10 a.m.

When investigators arrived at the scene, the teen was already in the ambulance, but they were able to talk to him and get some information on what occurred, HPD Lt. R. Wilkins said.

According to police, the teen was in a vehicle with some friends at a nearby apartment complex when he said a suspect shot into the car. The teen got out of the car after being shot and his friends left the scene, HPD said.

“He exited the vehicle quickly, I guess, out of fear and whatnot,” Wilkens said. “But his friends took off and left him there.”

Wilkens said the teen started running down the road until authorities got there and got him some help. He was rushed to the hospital after talking to police and is expected to survive.

“We’re looking for the friends that need to come back, hopefully, and help us figure out who it was that shot him,” Wilkens said. “So prayers for him. But that’s where we are.”