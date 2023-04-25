Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured near SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in southwest Houston Monday morning, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10200 block of Forum Park Drive near Forum West Drive at around 5:09 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

One person died at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

