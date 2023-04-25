63º

LIVE

Local News

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured near SW Houston apartment complex

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston, Crime, Harris County, Southwest Houston
Police lights at a crime scene.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in southwest Houston Monday morning, according to Houston police.

Watch live coverage on KPRC 2+

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10200 block of Forum Park Drive near Forum West Drive at around 5:09 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

One person died at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

KPRC 2 will bring you the latest updates as soon as they are available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email