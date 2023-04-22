WATCH LIVE: Bellaire HS softball team takes on Lamar HS live on KPRC 2+ 🥎

We are streaming live high school softball in the KPRC 2+ app Saturday afternoon starting at 12:20 p.m. The Bellaire High School Cardinals are taking on the Lamar Texans.

You can also watch the Clear Springs HS baseball team take on Clear Brook HS at 2:50 p.m. here.

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school sports in collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ anytime: