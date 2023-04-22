‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Video shows bobcat pulled from front of sedan

Many people have heard of cats getting trapped in cars.

In Wisconsin, a driver realized a giant feline, was in the front grille of his black sedan on April 18, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was from Plover, Wisconsin. Authorities said the driver told dispatch, “I have a bobcat in my car.”

Sheriff Mike Lukas and deputies Selvey, Stanton, and Ashbeck made it to the scene and were shocked when they got close to the animal. Due to the strange situation, the deputies called Bryan Lockman, a conservation warden.

“As you can see on the bodycam footage Warden Lockman was a pro at getting the critter out and in his truck and returned it to the wild,” Lukas said.

In the video, Lockman pulls the strong bobcat from the car and moves it into the back of his pickup truck.

The animal was seen flinging its body around. Officials said it was eventually released back into the wild.