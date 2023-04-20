Some Harris County residents issued boil water notice due to water outage: See if it affects your area

HOUSTON – Effective immediately, Harris County has issued a precautionary boil water notice to its residents due to a water outage caused by a main line break.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Harris County UD 16, TX1013156, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption, according to Inframark.

Crews are working to repair the break, however, they do not have an estimated completion time for the repairs, Inframark said.

Children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria. To ensure all bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, Harris County UD advised that water used for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

For more information, customers can contact Inframark at their 24-hour customer service line: (281) 398-8211.

Not sure if this boil water notice applies to you? See a map of the area below:

