Houston Police Department executes search warrants at city’s water treatment facility

The Houston Police Department showed up on the grounds of the Kingwood Central Wastewater Treatment Plant Friday morning with a search warrant and area residents were excited, “I’m happy to see it,” said Jodi Ellis who lives behind the facility.

KINGWOOD, Texas – The Houston Police Department showed up on the grounds of the Kingwood Central Wastewater Treatment Plant Friday morning with a search warrant and area residents were excited.

“I’m happy to see it,” said Jodi Ellis who lives behind the facility.

Investigators were on site looking for evidence of alleged wrongdoing tied to sample testing and documents, according to the Office of Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Martin.

HPD is not alone. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is also asking questions, according to Martin.

How do community members feel?

“If they’re breaking the law, they need to answer to the wheels of justice,” said Dianne Lansden who lives near the facility.

While Lansden pointed to “really bad smells” since January, others pointed to what they visually noticed around the facility.

“You could originally see the bottom in that pond there,” said Ellis, pointing to brown water coming out of the facility.

Residents like Gilles De Beamont are concerned because of where it all ends up

“This water goes into the canal, and the canal goes into Houston lake,” said De Beamont.

Mayor Pro-Tem Martin, who represents the district, met with KPRC 2 Investigates Friday afternoon to discuss the company the city contracted with to operate the plant.

“Infarmark has always done a good job for us. They really have been a good partner for the city. I’m extremely disappointed in how this occurred, and where we are today,” said Martin.

In a statement, Inframark stated the following in response to HPD’s criminal investigation:

“We are cooperating with the authorities to conduct a thorough review of the wastewater treatment plant operations. We continue to take measures to ensure there is no adverse impact to the community or the environment.”