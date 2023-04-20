22-year-old suspect wanted for fatally shooting man to death after fight outside SW Houston home in 2021

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside a home in southwest Houston in 2021.

Marlon Moises Garcia, 22, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 33-year-old Luis Garcia.

On Aug. 29, 2021, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12300 block of Hilcroft Avenue around 3 a.m.

Investigators said Luis was shot to death after an argument and fight during a gathering at the residence.

Family members who had been in the home when the shooting occurred told investigators they heard four to five shots fired. When they went outside to see what had happened, the gunman had already fled the scene.

During the beginning of the investigation, Marlon was wanted as a person of interest and later charged in October 2022.

Detectives say they have exhausted all efforts to locate Marlon and are now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marlon is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.