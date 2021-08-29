Man found shot to death in the garage of southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot at a residence in southwest Houston early Sunday, police said.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue in reference to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds deceased in the home’s garage.

Family members who had been in the home when the shooting occurred told investigators they heard four to five shots fired. When they went outside to see what had happened, the gunman had already fled the scene.

Because shell casings were located at the scene, investigators do not believe the incident was a drive-by shooting. Rather, they suspect someone walked up and shot the victim.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division. The investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (717) 222-TIPS or the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.