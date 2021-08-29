Partly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man found shot to death in the garage of southwest Houston home, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, Houston, local
Man fatally shot in garage of southwest Houston home, police say
Man fatally shot in garage of southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot at a residence in southwest Houston early Sunday, police said.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue in reference to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds deceased in the home’s garage.

Family members who had been in the home when the shooting occurred told investigators they heard four to five shots fired. When they went outside to see what had happened, the gunman had already fled the scene.

Because shell casings were located at the scene, investigators do not believe the incident was a drive-by shooting. Rather, they suspect someone walked up and shot the victim.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division. The investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (717) 222-TIPS or the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter