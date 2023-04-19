Am I in an abusive relationship? This app will answer your question and provide help

One in four women and one in seven men have been victims of domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bright Launch App gives survivors the option to identify the type of abuse, figure out how safe they are, and help them find someone that can help in the Houston area.

Nicole Molinaro is the President and CEO of Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. She started advocating for victims and survivors of domestic violence after watching her best friend live through it.

“It might not be safe for someone who is in a violent relationship to download the app if their abuser monitors their phone,” Molinaro said. “But, a friend, a neighbor, a coworker, someone else can download the app and help them to use it.”

