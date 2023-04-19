22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old in Montgomery County after meeting through online app

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he had sex with a 15-year-old he met online.

Gabriel Anthony Gonzalez, of Houston, is charged with sexual assault of a child in Montgomery County for the alleged crime.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old victim told authorities that she had met Gonzalez on an online app called Wizz app in January and continued to talk to him through Snapchat.

The affidavit said Gonzalez originally told the victim he was 16 and than 17 before eventually telling the victim he was in his twenties and a sophomore in college. The victim told authorities she met Gonzalez in the parking lot of an auto body shop in the Spring area between the dates of Jan. 21 and Mar. 1. It was during these meetings where the victim said Gonzalez sexually assaulted them.

The affidavit said Gonzalez told the victim that he has had sex with young girls around the age of 15 and the youngest girl was 13. He also told the victim he likes meeting girls on social media and then meeting them in person.

Investigators said surveillance cameras at the auto body shop showed Gonzalez’s car drive in front of the business on three of the five dates given by the victim. The surveillance video also showed the victim walking to meet Gonzalez. A nearby business’ surveillance camera also showed Gonzalez’s vehicle in the parking lot of the auto body shop on all five dates given by the victim.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest was made on April 17 and he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

The sheriff’s office believes there could be more victims. They ask anyone who may have met Gonzalez under similar circumstances to contact them at at 936-760-5800 option 3 and refer to case #23A089875.