From jail cells to school buses, here are 5 quirky Airbnb’s in the Houston area

HOUSTON – There’s been a recent trend of creating themes for Airbnb’s. There are a couple of eccentric residences people can visit right here in Houston if they’re looking for a staycation.

Retromania!

This Airbnb has a retro vibe with comic book art and vinyls hanging on the walls. The place is very colorful and has lights that change colors in different parts of the apartment.

It has a 4.50 star rating and it costs $97 to stay the night.

Luxury Jail Suite

This luxury jail suite is in Pearland, Texas. (Bill (Airbnb host))

There’s a bunk bed in this suite and it’s inside a jail cell. There is an orange jumpsuit decorating the place and an ominous electric chair near the bedroom. The suite is in Pearland, Texas, and it was also ranked on a list of the top 10 most affordable and interesting Airbnb’s in the United States, according to BetMGM.

They have a 4.88 rating, and it costs $79 to get locked up for a night.

Unique & Luxurious Skoolie

There's a full kitchen and bathroom on this bus Airbnb. (Darian (Airbnb host))

This Airbnb is located on a 1999 blue school bus. The stay has a bright and white interior with couches and tables. There’s also a full kitchen, bedroom and white bathroom with a shower.

The bus Airbnb has a 4.92 rating and it’s $90 to stay the night.

Rooftop- E Downtown Containers

If you’ve ever wanted to take a nap inside of a shipping container, now you can. This property has a 1,000-square-foot outdoor deck and has an amazing view of the city. The home has two floors and is made up of two blue shipping containers stacked on top of each other. There are six beds and four bathrooms.

They have a 4.90 rating, and it costs $298 per night.

Tiny house with balcony

People who are looking for a smaller Airbnb can stay at this modern Japandi style tiny home. Japandi means the style of the home is a combination of Japanese and Scandinavian designs. The residence is 350 square feet and has a living room and a tiny bedroom on the second floor. There is also a hidden upstairs balcony.

The Airbnb has a 4.80 rating and is $159 per night.

