The last Blockbuster in the world is listed on Airbnb and it’s just $4 per night

HOUSTON – The keys to the world’s last Blockbuster are being handed over.

The final Blockbuster store, located in Bend, Oregon, will soon be available to book for an overnight stay on Airbnb, the vacation rental company announced Tuesday.

...cause the last BLOCKBUSTER in the world will be offering movie lovers in Bend a 90s themed sleepover for a limited time—only on airbnb. who’s down? 👀https://t.co/dd4yz1UtZP pic.twitter.com/NJEZK2wxeW — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 11, 2020

Beginning Aug. 17, some lucky movie lovers who live in the Bend, Oregon area will be able to book one of three available one-night stays for up to four people for just $4 per night, according to the Airbnb listing.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past,” the listing reads.

The area-specific restriction is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Airbnb host Sandi Harding.

Blockbuster will host up to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night from September 18 - 20.

After the final guests check out, Blockbuster will welcome back customers to view the living room space during store hours for a limited time.