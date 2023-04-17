Woman dies after crash in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A woman is dead after a crash in Missouri City Sunday.

According to Missouri City police, the crash happened at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

One vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cartwright Rd. while another vehicle was traveling northbound on Cypress Point. Both vehicles were approaching the intersection when the vehicle traveling eastbound collided with the northbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle traveling northbound on Cypress Point, a woman, died as a result of the crash. Her identity has not yet been released.