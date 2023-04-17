What’s next in abortion pill battle? KPRC 2 legal analyst explains court challenge

On Friday, the Supreme Court temporarily kept in place federal rules for the use of an abortion drug while it takes time to fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge. The decision makes it possible, at least for now, for women to get Mifepristone by mail as the legal battle continues.

On Friday, the Supreme Court temporarily kept in place federal rules for the use of an abortion drug while it takes time to fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge.

The decision makes it possible, at least for now, for women to get Mifepristone by mail as the legal battle continues.

Meanwhile, rallies and protests were held throughout the country this weekend.

“What the Fifth Circuit did was to grant a stay that maintains the status quo, that keep everything in place regarding the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals order and the order of U.S. district judge, Judge Matthew Kacsymaryk in Amarillo that essentially limited the circumstance that Mifepristone could be us used or distributed and the Supreme Court gave the anti-abortion proponents until two on Wednesday to file a response,” said KPRC 2′s legal analyst Brian Wice.

Wice said the temporary action allows the full court to review emergency appeals from the Biden administration and one of the drug makers. It also gives the plaintiffs, a group of doctors and advocacy groups, until Tuesday to submit their arguments.

“The Department of Justice is represented by the Solicitor General, that’s the government’s top lawyer in the United States Supreme Court, the best of the best. And the thrust of the SG’s argument is that the plaintiffs, the anti-abortion proponents that won Judge Kacsymaryk’s court don’t have legal standing. It’s a fancy legal term meaning they weren’t directly Impacted or injured by the fact that Mifepristone has been approved by the FDA since 2020,” Wice said.

If the Fifth Circuit ruling is upheld, women would have to get the drug in person at the doctor’s office. It would no longer be available by mail and the window for prescription would be narrowed from 10 weeks to seven weeks of pregnancy.

“This is a big deal and this is why, because as a matter of Supreme Court policy, it takes the vote of five justices to grant a stay, which means that at least two of the conservatives - my guess - Chief Justice Robert and Justice Kavanaugh, will join the courts three liberal members in ultimately issuing the stay,” Wice said.

RELATED: Abortion pill on hold: Activists protest in Montrose following federal judge’s decision

Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge