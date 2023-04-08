Abortion pill on hold: Activists to protest in Montrose following federal judge’s decision

FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas. Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion, Friday, April 7, 2023, is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

HOUSTON – An anti-abortion organization has planned a protest in front of a Montrose-area Walgreens on Saturday following a federal judge’s decision to put a hold on the federal approval of mifepristone overnight Friday.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, on Friday ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval, as reported by the Associated Press. His ruling, which doesn’t take immediate effect, came practically at the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, essentially ordered the opposite in a different case in Washington. The split likely puts the issue on an accelerated path to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The ruling today withdrawing FDA approval of mifepristone by Judge Kacsmaryk is an outrageous and illegitimate violation of women’s fundamental right to abortion and their very humanity,” said Sunsara Taylor, Co-initiator of RiseUpForAbortionRights.org. “Kacsmaryk has arrogantly replaced scientific expertise about mifepristone with anti-scientific bigotry and violated the very humanity of women by strengthening the hand of the state to force women to bear children against their will.”

The protest is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. in front of Walgreens, at 3317 Montrose Blvd. Additional protests are also scheduled in several cities nationwide.

