Search underway for 3 Americans who were to sail from Mexico more than a week ago

A search is underway after three Americans who were to set sail for the United States from Mazatlán, Mexico, and haven’t been seen or heard from in more than 10 days.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross reportedly left April 4, and intended to make a provisions stop in Cabo San Lucas, roughly 200 nautical miles across the Sea of Cortez, on April 6 before heading to San Diego, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

“However, there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in of their location,” the Coast Guard said in a statement Friday.

